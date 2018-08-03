It’s been 25 years since St Mary’s Place in Market Harborough perfected modern ‘higgledy-piggledy’

A little celebration at the weekend marked 25 years of Market Harborough’s “higgledy-piggledy” shopping precinct St Mary’s Place.

There was a cake, balloons, rock with ‘St Mary’s Place’ printed through it and local musicians.

St Mary’s Place’s 25 shops have been a success. The thoroughfare attracts an average 60,000 visitors a week, said Centre Superintendent John Perry, and 90,000 towards Christmas.

The reason for its success?

“The actual design of St Mary’s Place is pretty clever” said John, of management group Savilles.

“It looks like a higgledy-piggledy bit of High Street, with different angles and all the units slightly different shapes and sizes, so it fits in with a charming market town.

“The central square by the Market Hall is a place where people meet, the river bridge is a feature, and the entrance by the old Peacock Hotel (now Pizza Express) is attractive too.”

Current St Mary’s Place stores include Wilkinson’s, Boots, Argos, Specsavers, Costa, Greggs and Toni & Guy.