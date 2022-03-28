Investigation launched to find out what sparked a serious fire at a farm unit in Desborough

The fire at Humphreys Lodge, Desborough Photo by Andy Carpenter

An investigation has been launched to try to establish what sparked a serious fire which raced through a fully-loaded commercial unit in Desborough.

Four fire engines dashed to battle the blaze at the rural base at Humphreys Lodge on Braybrooke Road, Desborough, at 5.05pm on Friday evening (March 25), as we reported at the time.

A towering plume of smoke and fumes was seen billowing up from the fire – which involved recyclable goods and clothes as well as dangerous propane bottles.

Nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut to protect themselves and their homes as police also rushed to the scene.

Drivers were also urged to avoid the area as Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth Road and the A6 were all closed as firefighters fought to bring the blaze under control.

“On arrival crews found the side of the commercial building involved in a fire.

“A large quantity of recyclable goods and clothing were also involved in the blaze, as were some recycling bins, some propane cylinders and a forklift truck.

“Information was quickly relayed to residents advising them that nearby roads had been shut and that they should close their doors and windows while our crews dealt with the fire,” said Northamptonshire fire service this afternoon.

“Two appliances from Corby attended the scene, as did crews from Rothwell and Kettering - as well as the water bowser from Kettering. “Two 45mm jets and two hose reels were used to extinguish the flames, the gas cylinders were cooled and thermal imaging cameras were used to monitor hotspots.”

Fire crews took about three hours to bring the ferocious blaze under control.

“Shortly after 8pm the fire had been extinguished and the road reopened, though crews continued to damp down the scene overnight.

“Our fire investigators attended the scene on Saturday morning (March 26) to conduct an investigation once it was safe to do so,” added the fire service.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated.”