Injured person taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the Harborough district

An injured person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the Harborough district last night (Thursday).

Fire crews from Lutterworth and Wigston backed up by police and ambulances attended the collision on the A5199 Welford Road at Arnesby, near Fleckney.

The crash happened at about 6.07pm.

Two people were injured in the accident, said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, as the country road was closed to traffic.

Firefighters freed one of the casualties from their vehicle as the second was assessed and treated by ambulance personnel at the scene.

“One person went to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing,” said Leicestershire Police today.