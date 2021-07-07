Injured driver flown to hospital by air ambulance after lorry crash near Harborough

An injured driver was flown to hospital by air ambulance yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) after his lorry crashed near Market Harborough

The 29-year-old casualty was freed from his cab by firefighters after his truck overturned near the village of Lamport.

He was rushed to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire by an air ambulance helicopter for treatment.

Emergency services were called to Rothwell Road at 2.10pm after the Scania wagon veered off the road and rolled over.

The driver’s injuries are not believed to be “life threatening or life changing”, said Northamptonshire Police.