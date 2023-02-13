In pictures: Video and photos show timeline of the devastating fire at historic pub in Lutterworth
The devastating sight of Lutterworth’s historic pub on fire has shocked the town today (Monday).
The good news is that everyone in The Shambles Pub has been accounted for – although one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
In time, thoughts will turn to rebuilding. The pub has been a focal point for the town and beyond, and we are sure it will return. But for now, we must thank the emergency services for their hard work and be grateful that no one was badly hurt.
Here is a round-up of photos and a video by our photographer Andy Carpenter that shows the extent of the fire.
