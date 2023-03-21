Work will take place across Broughton Astley

Improvements are being made to Broughton Astley village centre.

So far works have included the removal of metal guards from around mature trees; the removal of old signage which is out of date or worn; the installation of a temporary window vinyl on a vacant shop; and the treatment of wooden street furniture, including timber bollards on Green Road island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And more improvements are yet to come, like fixing of car park street columns; pruning and clearance of the car park area near a bus stop; removal of concrete bases from a mature tree; and the installation of a new bench on district council land near to the Orchard Road Car Park. Seasonal lighting will also be installed in large trees in the village centre subject to approval from the county council.

The work is being carried out by Harborough District Council which received more than £2million over three years from Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It has been allocated for communities, business support and people and skills.

Similar improvements will be made in Fleckney, Kibworth and Great Glen over the next two years using the council’s funding allocation.

Harborough District Council leader Phil King said: “It’s excellent news that the council is able to use some of its funding allocation for improvement works to the larger village centres in the district. I hope that local residents and businesses will benefit from these improvements and that they contribute to a real sense of pride of place, and support communities to deliver a prosperous local economy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement