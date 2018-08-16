'I'm just disappointed really' says owner of Market Harborough cafe and bar that was broken into overnight

A thief broke into a Market Harborough cafe and bar last night (Wednesday, August 15), and stole a quantity of alcohol.

The break-in happened at The Square Cafe Bar in the town centre.

The thief, his face hidden with a scarf, broke through the front door of the premises on The Square and ransacked the bar.

There is CCTV footage of the break-in.

Bar owner Mo Mowla said: "I'm just disappointed really. There was a spate of thefts in town about three years ago. It seems like it's started again."

The break-in was discovered by a passer-by at around 7.30am this morning (Thurs).