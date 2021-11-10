Hunt is on for hit and run driver after collision in the Harborough district

A hit and run driver is being hunted by police after another motorist was injured when two vehicles collided in a Harborough district village early today (Wednesday).

The crash happened on Cosby Road, Broughton Astley, just before 6am this morning.

Police, firefighters and ambulances raced to the scene after the alarm was raised.

A hit and run driver is being hunted by police after another motorist was injured when two vehicles collided in a Harborough district village early today (Wednesday).

One of the vehicles involved in the collision “failed to stop at the scene” as the driver drove off, said Leicestershire Police.

The injured driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital.

Their injuries are “not believed to be serious”, said police.

Cosby Road was blocked as the 999 services dealt with the crash before being cleared and reopened by 8.30am.