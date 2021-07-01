How people who feel unsafe on dates in pubs and bars in Harborough can get help straight away

Both men and women are being reminded that the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign is being run to support them.

People who feel unsafe on dates in pubs and bars in Harborough and across Leicestershire are now able to get help straight away.

Both men and women are being reminded that the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign is being run to support them.

“Anyone in a difficult or intimidating situation while out on a date, or with someone they are out with, can approach pub or bar staff and use the code phrase ‘Ask for Angela’,” said Leicestershire County Council.

“They will then be offered support - which may include calling a taxi or helping them to leave discreetly.

“The scheme can be found in more than 180 locations across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the county council’s lead member for children and families, said: “As pubs and other venues begin to fully reopen to customers following the pandemic, we would like to remind people about the Ask for Angela initiative.

“It’s great to see that many of our licensees are on board with it.

“It really is a simple, yet effective, scheme that helps support and reassure people if they are feeling vulnerable while out on dates.”

She added: “Those feelings of vulnerability might be for a number of reasons, including a person’s behaviour, actions or words.

“Ask for Angela can also be a more comfortable way of admitting you might feel uneasy to staff, who are specially trained to deal with these situations.”

Supt Jonny Starbuck, of Leicestershire Police, said: “People should always feel safe when they are out.

“The ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative means members of the public can be assured that help and support is available should they ever feel that they are in a vulnerable situation.”

He added: “It is great to see licensees and venues adopting the initiative.

“We would encourage those who aren’t aware of ‘Ask for Angela’ to find out more about it as we continue to work together to keep our communities safe.”

Tim Arnold, landlord of The Elbow Rooms in Hinckley, said: "As licensees we have a duty of care to safeguard everyone who enters our premises to the best of our ability whatever their gender or age when we see or suspect abuse.

“The Ask for Angela campaign takes this to another level where vulnerable customers can seek help inconspicuously, when no obvious issue exists, without alerting their potential abuser.

“None of our customers have yet had to take advantage of Ask for Angela service but it’s there if needed and we will continue to fully support it in the future."

Any venue interested in taking part in Ask for Angela can contact their local community safety team.