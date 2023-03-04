An ‘loud boom’ that was heard and felt across parts of the Midlands shook homes and windows in the Harborough area today (Saturday).

Early reports suggest the noise was caused by RAF Typhoons travelling at supersonic speeds south from RAF Coningsby.

Many residents said the noise around midday was frightening and people ran out onto street to see what had happened.

An explosion was heard and felt across parts of the Midlands

So far we have had reports from people from across Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire who heard the noise, so it is expected that many others in other parts of the Midlands also felt it.

Leicestershire Police said they have received many calls about the explosion, adding: “We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us.”

