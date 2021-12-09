Historic canal bridge near Harborough has been hit and badly damaged for the second time in the last eight months
It appears a driver has crashed into the bridge
An historic canal bridge near Market Harborough has been hit and badly damaged for the second time in the last eight months.
It looks as if a driver crashed into the old stone bridge spanning the Grand Union Canal last weekend.
A huge chunk of one wall of the bridge on Bunkers Hill Road outside Lubenham has been smashed – and the masonry has toppled on to the canal bank below.
Engineers for the Canal & River Trust, which operate and look after the nationally-famous waterway, are now leading a team carrying out vital work to repair the important local transport link.
The latest incident comes after a van driver collided with the bridge, which is over 100 years old, on Saturday April 3 this year.
The motorist fled into the night after their vehicle burst into flames.
It took engineers almost a month to repair the bridge and reopen it to traffic.
The bridge, which lies off the Lubenham-Mowsley country road, was also hit just over two years ago as the Canal & River Trust urged drivers to slow down and take extra care on historic landmarks.