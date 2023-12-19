News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Highway bosses do not know when road near Harborough village will reopen after collision caused significant damage

Station Road near Wistow has been closed to traffic since a crash at 7.30am
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT
It is not certain when the road will reopen.It is not certain when the road will reopen.
It is not certain when the road will reopen.

Highway bosses do not know when a road in Harborough district will reopen after a collision caused significant damage to a bridge.

Station Road near Wistow has been closed to traffic since the crash at 7.30am, which involved a box-van.

No injuries were reported to emergency services but highways said the road needed to be closed as an emergency precaution.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “We’re aware that there’s been significant damage to the bridge as a result of the earlier collision and we’ve closed the road as an emergency precaution.

“Our highways teams are currently assessing the situation but it’s too early to say at this stage how long the road will remain closed.”

The road is closed between the Kibworth Road and Newton Lane junctions, with drivers urged to find alternative routes.

Related topics:HarboroughStation RoadLeicestershire County Council