Highway bosses do not know when road near Harborough village will reopen after collision caused significant damage

It is not certain when the road will reopen.

Highway bosses do not know when a road in Harborough district will reopen after a collision caused significant damage to a bridge.

Station Road near Wistow has been closed to traffic since the crash at 7.30am, which involved a box-van.

No injuries were reported to emergency services but highways said the road needed to be closed as an emergency precaution.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “We’re aware that there’s been significant damage to the bridge as a result of the earlier collision and we’ve closed the road as an emergency precaution.

“Our highways teams are currently assessing the situation but it’s too early to say at this stage how long the road will remain closed.”