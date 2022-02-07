High-level cross-border training exercise staged by firefighters in Harborough

Fire crews from both Leicestershire and Northamptonshire fire services carried out crucial lifesaving drills at Naseby Square on the town’s Southern Estate.

A high-level cross-border training exercise has been staged by firefighters in Market Harborough.

Fire crews from both Leicestershire and Northamptonshire fire services carried out crucial lifesaving drills at Naseby Square on the town’s Southern Estate.

Firefighters wearing special breathing apparatus kits practised rescuing people trapped in a mock blaze at empty flats at the elderly people’s housing development on Saturday (February 5).

Fire teams from Market Harborough’s Fairfield Road fire station trained with crews from Desborough and Rothwell as they often work alongside each other for real at incidents on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border.