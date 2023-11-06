Harborough Woodland volunteers recognised for ‘outstanding’ work supporting the local environment

They were awarded Leicestershire Community Champion Award for environmental project

Harborough Woodland volunteers have received the Leicestershire Community Champion Award for best environmental project of the year 2023.

The award recognises projects making the community more environmentally sustainable.

It was given by the Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire David Andrews who thanked volunteers for their ‘outstanding’ work.

The group's award

A Harborough Woodland spokesman said: “Community innovation is absolutely amazing. What brilliant recognition of Harborough Woodland Community Volunteers’ achievement with 34 000 trees planted, 12 natural flood management schemes instigated, 30 schools supporting our Greener Schools Group, 20 community presentations and much more.

“The Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire went out of his way to say the work was outstanding and recommended we apply for the Kings Award for Voluntary Service in 2024, which celebrates the outstanding work of voluntary service across the UK.

“It is the equivalent to an MBE and the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK.”

Earlier this year the group received the Coronation Champions Award, and last year were named National River Restoration Champions.

It is now looking for volunteers to help Harborough Woodland and its sister group Friends of Welland Catchment.

The spokesman added: “We need help with all the skills you can imagine in admin, legal form, project management, IT, social media, photography, wildlife, copywriting, networking, agroforestry, green social prescribing, publicity, marketing and tree planting. “We're all volunteers and only do what we can.

“We're highly motivated and having fun making positive change happen.”