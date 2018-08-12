Harborough property firm leads the way in industry survey

A property agency in Harborough has been named as one of the biggest in the UK in a prestigious industry survey.

Fisher German is in the top 15 of the Property Week Top UK Agency 2018 survey, which ranks firms in order of UK revenue.

The firm achieved the position with an annual UK revenue of £30.6 million in the 2017/18 financial year – an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year.

It is the first time that the agency has entered the survey from Property Week - one of the UK’s leading industry magazines reporting on the commercial and residential property market - which looks at a number of financial metrics including annual turnover.

Fisher German is a national firm of chartered surveyors and specialist property consultants offering professional services and support in all aspects of agency, land and property management.

Since being established in 2000, it has expanded to have 16 offices across the UK and around 500 employees and partners.

Duncan Bedhall, head of commercial at Fisher German, said: “This result demonstrates our continuing successes and growth.

“We are dedicated to developing the business, and we have seen our Commercial sector grow by 50 per cent over the last two years, despite political uncertainty which may have affected occupier and future investor confidence.

“Our strong people culture means we focus on continued professional development while ensuring colleagues experience a happy and creative workplace.

“Serving our clients is central to our future success, and we are focused on continuing to grow the business.”