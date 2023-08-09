Harborough primary school gets ready for the return of pupils with a new lick of paint

Cora, based in Northamptonshire, has been busy revamping Great Bowden Academy’s library, offices, corridors and bathrooms ready for pupils’ return at the end of August – and even got round to repairing the roof and building some new furniture.

Steve Keenan, construction director at Cora, said: “It has been a really fun project to work on - I went down myself on the Monday with the team and it was a hive of activity.

“While we were painting the school also we spotted the roof was in need of repair, so got a team down to fix that too."

The Cora team at Great Bowden Academy.

Refurbishment at Great Bowden Academy kicked off on July 21, with the finishing touches completed in just over a week. The paint, rollers and brushes for the project were donated by Crown Paints in Northamptonshire.

Kate Jones, trust business manager at Great Bowden Academy, which is part of the Learn Academies Trust, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Cora team for their help at Great Bowden Academy - they were amazing.

“The more than 100 hours the Cora team put into the work at our school has made a huge difference.

“They really have all gone over and above to make sure everything looked great at the end of the project.