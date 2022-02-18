Harborough police track down woman they want to speak to after pet dog was attacked by another dog in the district and seriously injured

Harborough police have tracked down a woman they want to speak to after a pet dog was attacked by another dog in the district and seriously injured.

Officers have identified the woman after issuing her picture yesterday (Thursday) as they investigate the incident betweenSaddington and Fleckney.

Police have put out the update today as they continue to investigate the incident.

The attack happened on a field behind an industrial estate in Saddington Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday February 3.

A woman was walking her Jack Russell when it was attacked by a German Shepherd, suffering life-threatening injuries as a result.