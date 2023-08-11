Harborough named as hotspot for house price rises after soaring increase over 10 years

House prices in Market Harborough have soared by 84 per cent since 2013.

The East Midland's property market has witnessed a staggering 77 per cent average surge in house prices between May 2013 and May 2023, ranking it among the highest increases in the country.

The latest Government Land Registry data, analysed by Fast Skips, places The East Midlands second out of England's nine regions for the most significant inflation, making it one of the most notable price hikes during the past decade.

House prices in Market Harborough have soared by 84 per cent since 2013. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough saw a massive leap, with an 84.12 per cent rise. But Leicester had the most significant change in house prices, experiencing an increase of 93% in property values over the ten-year period.

The average house price in Leicester has soared from £122,700.00 (£122,723.00) to £237,000 (£237,252.00).

Top five House Price Increases Across East Midlands:

1 Derby - £123,794 to £206,746 - 67.01% increase

2 City of Nottingham - £100,516 to £188,750 - 87.78% increase

3 Lincoln - £116,528 to £184,163 - 58.04% increase

4 Leicester - £122,723 to £237,252 - 93.32% increase

5 Market Harborough - £203,913 to £375,454 – 84.12% increase