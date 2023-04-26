News you can trust since 1854
Harborough mum dedicates her first book to five-year-old son

It’s on sale now

By The NewsroomContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Leo - Age 5 with his mum's book
Leo - Age 5 with his mum's book

A Harborough mum has penned a children’s book, dedicated to her five-year-old son.

Rachael Berry reads a bedtime story to her son Leo most nights, and promised one day she would write him his own.

Together they discussed characters and storylines, and Rachel decided to combine Leo’s imagination with her love for drawing and rhymes, creating her first illustrated children's book Sophie's Rainbow Wish.

Author - Rachael Berry
Author - Rachael Berry
Rachael said: “It is a colourful rhyming story, packed with magic and friendship. There is also the extra bonus of hidden objects to find throughout the book; like artifacts, treasure, fossils and toys.

“You will also notice as you read there are many things washed up on the shores and rubbish hiding everywhere. It's a great way to raise children's awareness of plastic pollution in the ocean and the importance of recycling and conservation.”

The book is available to buy on Amazon and costs £7.80. Visit www.rachaelberrybooks.co.uk for more information.

Available on Amazon.
Available on Amazon.
