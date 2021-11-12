Harborough firefighters have raced to help fight a massive blaze at the Walkers crisp factory in Leicester

Firefighters from Market Harborough have raced to help fight a massive blaze at the Walkers crisp factory in Leicester today (Friday).

The town’s firefighters were among crews from nine fire stations all over Leicestershire sent to tackle the fire in the high-profile factory’s roof on Leycroft Road, Beaumont Leys.

A specialist Welfare Unit vehicle based at Kibworth Fire Station was also despatched to the scene of the fire.

The alarm was raised at about 10.40am this morning after workers spotted the building filling with thick smoke.