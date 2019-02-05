Harborough district revealed as one of the best places to live in the UK

The Harborough district has come out as one of the top places to live in the UK according to one survey.

The 2019 Quality of Life survey carried out by Halifax, has seen Harborough ranked as 20th across the country, with the Orkney Islands occupying top spot.

Harborough is the highest ranked part of Leicestershire and third highest in the East Midlands behind Rutland and the Derbyshire Dales.

The annual survey looks at a number of indicators including work, housing, education, health and community to find the best places to live across the country.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, said: “Harborough is a fantastic place to live, work and invest and it’s great to see the area doing so well in the latest Halifax survey. Importantly the survey also looks at community as a key metric, something which I’ve found to be incredibly strong since being elected to represent the area in 2017.

"There are a number of vibrant and active community groups across a range of different interests, which really adds to the area and helps to make it what it is.

"I know the council also works very hard and proactively to increase the attractiveness of the area – just last week they won an award for the food festival, which is a perfect illustration of the strong partnership working across Harborough.”