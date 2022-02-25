Harborough District Council throws its weight behind the people of Ukraine

Harborough District Council is throwing its weight behind the beleaguered people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russian military forces.

Cllr Phil King, the authority’s leader, is writing a letter to the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK on behalf of the council to show solidarity and unity “against unacceptable Russian aggression”.

“We are a civic authority and there are similar civic authorities right across Ukraine.

“I cannot even imagine what they are going through right now,” said Cllr King today.

“We think that it is the right thing to do to write a letter to the Ukrainian ambassador in London to express our solidarity and offer our support as a district council and a fellow civic authority.”

Councillors unanimously backed the move to support the embattled people of Ukraine after it was put forward by Cllr King at a resumed meeting of the full council last night (Thursday).