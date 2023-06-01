Harborough Culture Cafe's second event 'has that swing'...

Harborough Culture Cafe at Louisa's Place, St Mary's Road

His opening comment, 'It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing' raised smiles around the room, and he went on to convince everyone that, no, jazz isn't really difficult.

Ever the professional, Mike had asked the National Youth Jazz Orchestra how they’d answer the question. Their response was yes, even for practised musicians, it can be very difficult to play.

But, is it difficult to enjoy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

With examples from artists as diverse as Bach, Count Basie and Keith Jarrett, Mike ran through a history of jazz music and demonstrated very clearly that no, it’s not difficult to enjoy.

He was so engaging and enthusiastic that people wanted to know more about Market Harborough Jazz Club - it meets at lunchtime on the second Sunday of every month at the Three Swans Hotel. Full details are at www.harboroughjazz.com

Harborough Culture Cafe's next event is on Wednesday, June 28, when Geoff Rowe, the co-founder of Leicester Comedy Festival, will share some of his experiences of running the festival for the last 30 years.

They will then be running a social event on Wednesday, July 26, with a culture-based quiz night. Questions will be wide-ranging; from Tom and Jerry to Hamlet, and the Beatles to Bach.

Advertisement

Advertisement