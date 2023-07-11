After the success of their Spring Series, culminating in an entertaining talk from Leicester Comedy Festival's Geoff Rowe, the cafe will be holding a fun quiz about arts and entertainment at Louisa's Place on Wednesday July 26. It will include questions about film, literature, music, performance and art.

Anyone interested can come along in a team (max 4 people), or on their own and join a team on the night.

Entry is free but they're asking you to pre-register, to help with planning. Tapas-style platters can be booked as the same time as pre-registration.

Culture Cafe's first summer quiz

Doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will start at 7pm.