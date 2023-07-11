News you can trust since 1854
Harborough Culture Cafe is holding its first ever quiz night – based on arts and entertainment

Harborough Culture Cafe is holding its first ever quiz.
By Penny NicholsonContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

After the success of their Spring Series, culminating in an entertaining talk from Leicester Comedy Festival's Geoff Rowe, the cafe will be holding a fun quiz about arts and entertainment at Louisa's Place on Wednesday July 26. It will include questions about film, literature, music, performance and art.

Anyone interested can come along in a team (max 4 people), or on their own and join a team on the night.

Entry is free but they're asking you to pre-register, to help with planning. Tapas-style platters can be booked as the same time as pre-registration.

Culture Cafe's first summer quizCulture Cafe's first summer quiz
Doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will start at 7pm.

Full details at www.buytickets.at/harboroughculturecafe