Harborough coach outings pull in the cash for charities

Three local charities have benefited once more thanks to the charity coach-trippers of the Harborough area.

Jill and Sandra of Joan’s Coach Outings were very pleased to be able to present cheques for £550 each to LOROS, Air Ambulance and Age UK following another successful year of trips in 2017.

A spokesman said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who came on the trips and helped us to raise these amounts.

“Leaflets are now available for our trips for 2018 and we hope to see many of you again this year.

“Don’t forget the holiday to Kent in April! Details are available from the LOROS shop in Market Harborough.”

The trips were founded and run by the late Joan Allen from 1991 to 2013.

They offer a trips out and the chance to meet new people and socialise. They also raise money for local charities. Following Joan’s death in 2013 the trips were continued by her family in her memory due to their huge popularity.