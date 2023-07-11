News you can trust since 1854
Harborough business wins national award for the second time in three years

An HR consultancy firm in Harborough has won a national award – again.
By Charlotte DaddContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

The Ink Group has been honoured with the Corporate Adviser ‘Small Firm of the Year’ award.

The Corporate Adviser Awards celebrates businesses which have brought innovations to the field of workplace financial services.

This is the second time in three years the firm has won this award and, this year, battled it out in a shortlist of six other firms.

Marcus Brigstocke presents the award to William Johnson (Ink), Ruth Johnson (Ink) and Dipa Mistry Kandola (Cloud 8, Small Firm of the Year Award sponsor).Marcus Brigstocke presents the award to William Johnson (Ink), Ruth Johnson (Ink) and Dipa Mistry Kandola (Cloud 8, Small Firm of the Year Award sponsor).
Marcus Brigstocke presents the award to William Johnson (Ink), Ruth Johnson (Ink) and Dipa Mistry Kandola (Cloud 8, Small Firm of the Year Award sponsor).
The judges said the panel had been ‘wowed’ by the company which demonstrated a ‘high level of professionalism and strong growth’.

Managing director William Johnson said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

The Ink Group provides employment support for smart businesses making it easier to grow their teams.

Founded in 2013 by Billy and Ruth Johnson, the business recently moved to new offices, at The Point, in Market Harborough.

