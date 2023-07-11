Harborough business wins national award for the second time in three years
The Ink Group has been honoured with the Corporate Adviser ‘Small Firm of the Year’ award.
The Corporate Adviser Awards celebrates businesses which have brought innovations to the field of workplace financial services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is the second time in three years the firm has won this award and, this year, battled it out in a shortlist of six other firms.
The judges said the panel had been ‘wowed’ by the company which demonstrated a ‘high level of professionalism and strong growth’.
Managing director William Johnson said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”
The Ink Group provides employment support for smart businesses making it easier to grow their teams.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Founded in 2013 by Billy and Ruth Johnson, the business recently moved to new offices, at The Point, in Market Harborough.