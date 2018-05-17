Harborough business sells products made from cannabis plants

A firm based in Market Harborough has just started to sell products made from cannabis plants.

The company, CBD-ME sells oils, creams and vape liquids containing cannabidiol, derived from cannabis and hemp plants.

The firm sells the products as food supplements, but hopes to latch on to the boom in people looking at cannabidiol to alleviate a range of health problems.

It’s legal, because the chemicals that make you high have been removed, leaving the cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound.

Company director Jamie Bartley told the Mail: “We have to be quite clear that we’re selling a food supplement. We’re not offering any sort of medical advice.

“We can say we’re properly registered, properly certificated and we source our products from Spain, Switzerland and Slovenia.”

Cannabis has been anecdotally associated with providing relief to all sorts of medical conditions, from acne and arthritis to chemotherapy pain.

But there has been little medical research because of legal restrictions on its use.

That basically leaves it as an under-researched folk remedy.

“Go and look at all the evidence that’s in the public domain” said Mr Bartley. “People must draw their own conclusions.”

Prices on his website at www.cbd-me.co.uk start from £19.99 for the vape and go up to £189.99 for 30ml of CBD Oil at 10 per cent concentration.

But sales of CBD products have doubled in a year and will increase sevenfold by 2020, experts predict.

Medical journal The Lancet said in March 2018: “There is some evidence that various forms of cannabis could be used to treat neurological disorders and for palliative care” but warned “medical guidelines for its use are scarce”.