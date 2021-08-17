Harborough A6 crash update: Police confirm motorcyclist has died

Police at the crash scene (photo by Leicestershire Police)

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A6 near Harborough this afternoon (Tuesday 17 August 17).

As we reported earlier, police were called to a stretch of road between the junctions with Debdale Lane and The Langtons/Langton Road shortly after 12.15pm following a report of a collision involving a Honda motorcycle and a black Audi Q2.

In the last few minutes, a police spokesperson has confirmed: "The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The section of the A6 where the collision occurred is closed in both directions while detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) carry out further enquiries. Diversions are in place. No-one else was injured during the collision and no-one has been arrested."