Greek island hopping in the Sporades

The Princess Resort on Skiathos is a luxurious haven

Mother and daughter break is the perfect combination of luxury and nature

Having enjoyed a ‘Greekend’ away to Athens with one of my teenage daughters, who loves history, a return to the country to enjoy a more leisurely time of bonding with her younger sister was next on my wish list.

We wanted somewhere with stunning beaches as well as interesting sights, so Greek island hopping was the obvious solution - destination Skiathos and Alonissos - the ideal laid-back duo for relaxation with added interest.

Skiathos: luxury living

There are more than 60 beaches on Skiathos

Flying into Skiathos, the westernmost of the Sporades islands, you can see that this small, but perfectly formed island is greener than most, with pine forests and more than 60 beaches along its dazzling coast.

The azure, clear water of the Aegean Sea is enough of a draw, but if we had wanted to haul ourselves off our comfy loungers at the Princess Resort by the Santikos Collection, watersports, sailing, boat trips, hiking and mountain biking were all on offer. Expert advice was available from Jemma, lead hostess at Princess Resort, who was always there to give friendly guidance. Fans of Mamma Mia! can also relive some of the iconic moments of the film by visiting some of the locations on the island.

The young crowd love Skiathos Town which has a lively nightlife. We enjoyed strolling along the pedestrian street by the Old Harbour to find buzzing bars and clubs. But those in search of history and culture will not be disappointed either. The island has a fascinating history. Once threatened by pirates and Ottoman Turks, inhabitants were forced to move their main settlement from the port to the fortress-like Kastro in the north. Today, Kastro offers visitors a chance to explore its medieval ruins while enjoying breathtaking views from its three vantage points. The ruins of a Venetian fortress at Bourtzi is one of the most romantic spots on Skiathos thanks to its densely planted pine trees and stunning views of the archipelago. For those seeking a more secluded experience, Lalaria Beach is a must-visit, but only by boat.

Our mother-daughter break, however, was perfectly taken care of at the Princess Resort - right by the sea. The dining experience at the beachfront restaurant, Ammos, offered delicious delicacies with sweeping views of the Aegean. Highlights of our memorable meals included scallop ceviche, short beef ribs on aubergine purée, and perfectly cooked fillet steak paired with fresh asparagus. A standout lunch option was crisp courgette chips and a flavourful beef ragu. The staff at the Princess Resort also deserve special mention. Their dedication to hospitality is obvious, whether managing a busy restaurant or hosting a sunset wedding on the beach, framed by the golden hues of the setting sun.

Back to nature on the island of Alonnisos

Alonnisos: untouched beauty

A short hop from Skiathos by boat, Alonnisos has an unspoiled charm. It’s the most remote of the Northern Sporades island group, and home to the National Marine Park of Northern Sporades, a refuge for rare seabirds and the Mediterranean monk seal. Following a devastating earthquake in the 1960s, the main village was rebuilt, but still keeps its traditional charm.

We stayed at The Marpunta Resort, also by the Santikos Collection. Its elevated location provides guests with majestic views of the sea across the southwestern peninsula of the island. It’s close to a variety of beaches too, so we were never short of great locations to take a dip in the clear, azure sea. It was totally relaxing, a place where we felt immersed in nature. We loved the beauty and the calm atmosphere. It was a time to enjoy our quality time together. The two restaurants, one overlooking the beach, offer the best of local cuisine.

So, for beauty, charm and relaxation, this was a fascinating island combination.

The Princess Hotel sits right on a stunning beach (photo: Anastasia Adamaki)

Travel facts

Nightly rates at Princess Resort, Skiathos start from £90 staying in a Standard Double Garden View room on a B&B basis. Nightly rates at Marpunta Resort, Alonnisos start from £105 staying in a Standard Double Village View room on an All-Inclusive basis. See www.santikoscollection.com/princess and www.santikoscollection.com/marpunta.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5-star Skiathos Princess Resort on a bed and breakfast basis for £777 per person, including transfers, 23kg of luggage per person, and flights and seven nights at the 5-star Marpunta Resort on an All Inclusive basis for £915 per person, including transfers, 23kg of luggage per person, and flights. Book with easyJet holidays at www.easyjet.com/en/holidays or call 0330 365 5005.

Booking an Airport Hotel and Airport Lounge with Holiday Extras means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. A one-night stay at Hampton by Hilton at Bristol Airport starts at £119. Access to the Escape Lounge at Bristol Airport starts from £63.98. For more information and to book, see HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678. *All prices based on two adults sharing.