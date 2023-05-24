Grant helps Harborough district riding club buy much-needed equipment

Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled (RDA) has received a £500 grant from the Sport England Together Fund which has been managed locally by Active Together (formerly Leicestershire & Rutland Sport).

The grant has been used to purchase stirrup leathers and ladder reins, which will be a great benefit to the disabled riders.

Sarah Smith from Kimberley House RDA said: "This donation has made it possible for the group to purchase much needed equipment. Due to the Covid lockdown we were unable to meet with the children or to fundraise for the group. We are very grateful to Active Together and Sport England for the grant which has given the group a kickstart for its services."