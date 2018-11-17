Geoff Betts, former member of Showaddywaddy, had died after an accident at his Market Harborough home

Geoff Betts, the former bass player with the Leicestershire band Showaddywaddy, has died in hospital after falling downstairs at his Market Harborough home. He was 73.

Geoff was taken to Kettering General Hospital three weeks ago, but died at about 2.30pm on Friday, November 16.

Already weakened by several bouts of cancer, he had fallen from the top to the bottom of the stairs at his home, where he lived alone. It was many hours before he was found.

The band's former front man, Dave Bartram, told the Mail: "I've been in bits; heartbroken. I've known Geoff for 50 years. He was a great man and a good friend, and now we've lost him."

Geoff, whose stage name was Al James, was a founder-member of Showaddywaddy, a good time rock 'n' roll band who had 10 top 10 singles in the 1970s, including a number one, Under The Moon of Love.

As well as playing bass on many of the hits, Geoff also wrote songs for the band, and took on lead vocals on 'B' sides of singles and for some classic rock 'n' roll songs - like Jailhouse Rock - at gigs.

The band played all over the world. Geoff always said his most memorable gig was playing behind the Iron Curtain in East Berlin in 1978. The gig was reportedly broadcast to 300 million people.

The band continue to this day, with Dave Bartram now the manager, but Geoff retired in 2008,

Dave said: "Geoff was a talented musician and song writer and a great character. He was also the real rock 'n' roller of the band. He worked hard but he played hard too, always with humour and a wicked little grin."

Geoff, who lived alone, leaves three children - Joanne, James and Natalie.

Dave was able to speak to Geoff in hospital. "He held my hand and asked me if I would say a few words at his funeral."

Funeral plans have still to be confirmed.