Generous donation from Harborough battery manufacturer helps to get charity’s community bus on the road
A generous donation from a Market Harborough battery manufacturer has ensured a charity can finally get its community bus on the road to support more families facing food poverty.
Leoch Battery UK Ltd gifted five Leoch AGM batteries to the Positive Community Action (PCA) group in Wiltshire, to power the fridges and freezers holding food on their long-awaited vehicle.
The converted double decker bus will become a premises for PCA’s work to fight food poverty, loneliness and culture deprivation in the local community.
Volunteers and members of the community have donated their time and skills to get the bus up and running over the past 18 months and the last piece of the puzzle were the batteries.
Jayne Blackwell from Leoch Battery UK Ltd said: "We are delighted to be able to help in this small way to facilitate PCA continuing and expanding their wonderful service, and hopefully supporting more people in their time of need."