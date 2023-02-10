Generous donation from Harborough battery manufacturer helps to get charity’s community bus on the road

Leoch Battery UK Ltd gifted five Leoch AGM batteries to the Positive Community Action (PCA) group in Wiltshire, to power the fridges and freezers holding food on their long-awaited vehicle.

The converted double decker bus will become a premises for PCA’s work to fight food poverty, loneliness and culture deprivation in the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteers and members of the community have donated their time and skills to get the bus up and running over the past 18 months and the last piece of the puzzle were the batteries.

Positive Community Action (PCA) volunteers with the bus