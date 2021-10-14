Funds raised at a wine fair in Lutterworth has been poured into the coffers of local volunteer gardeners

Front, Maisie Sunderland, 6, helps Tony Hirons present £600 to Blooming Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Some £600 raised at a wine fair in Lutterworth has been poured into the coffers of local volunteer gardeners.

The cash was generated at the popular annual event in the town on Saturday October 2.

And the cheque for £600 was handed over to Blooming Lutterworth on Sunday October 10.

The public-spirited volunteers plant out and maintain both the town’s Memorial Gardens and troughs and planters in the town centre.

The presentation appropriately went ahead amid the glorious floral displays in the Memorial Gardens.

The cheque was presented to Lynn Jackson of Blooming Lutterworth by six-year-old Maisie Sunderland, the daughter of one of the organisers.

Tony Hirons, who staged the wine fair, said: "In the past the profits from the fair have usually gone to the appeal of which ever councillor happens to be Mayor that particular year.

“But this year we decided that Blooming Lutterworth are doing such a wonderful job promoting Lutterworth that they would be a worthy cause to support.

“They are a dedicated group of volunteers who rely on donations, with some support from Lutterworth Town Council, to plant out and maintain so much and it really makes a wonderful display and promotes our town centre,” said Tony.