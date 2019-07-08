Free re-useable shopping bags to be given away by Harborough Market to encourage people to use less plastic

Harborough Market is urging shoppers to get behind its traders during ‘Plastic Free July’.

The month-long campaign, which is led by the Plastic Free Foundation, challenges millions of people around the globe to refuse single-use plastics and to make more sustainable choices in the way they live their life.

As part of this campaign, and in an effort to encourage shoppers to bring a reusable shopping bag for their market shopping, Harborough Market is giving away hundreds of reusable shopping bags on Saturday July 20 to any customer that spends more than £1.

Harborough Market, owned by Harborough District Council, is already at the forefront of change. Just last month several food hall traders listed themselves as refill stations, offering free tap water refills to anyone needing to fill up a water bottle. Further eco-friendly initiatives have included solar panels and energy-saving lighting being installed at Harborough Market by the council.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council said: “Harborough District Council declared a climate emergency last month. It is clear that work is needed to address climate and environmental issues, so it is encouraging to see the work already being done in Harborough district and by businesses at the market.”

Harborough Market is also gaining a reputation as a non-plastic shopping destination with food traders encouraging shoppers to bring in their own containers to collect their unwrapped produce, alongside traders selling eco-friendly products such as boxed toilet rolls, water bottles, food wraps, soaps and loads of other unpackaged items.

Harborough Market also has its very own refill and reduced waste shop; Refill Revolution.

Owner, Beth Lambert, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by just how many people want to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic and live more sustainably.

"Getting started can be tough, but a few simple swaps can make a massive difference: Try a bamboo toothbrush instead of a plastic one, refill your washing up liquid and hand soap bottles instead of buying new, invest in a good quality water bottle and make use of all of the fresh produce that you can buy straight into your own containers at the indoor market.”

Cllr King added: “Harborough District Council signed the Plastic Pledge earlier this year, so encouraging shoppers to make just one change and reuse a non-plastic bag or to refill a drinks bottle is a great way of supporting that pledge.”

Shoppers can collect their reusable shopping bag on Saturday July 20 from 9am to 4pm with a £1 sale at any market stall (while stocks last).