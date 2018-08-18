Four legged fun at Lutterworth Dog Fest!

More than a thousand visitors - some on two legs, some on four - attended Dog Fest in Lutterworth earlier this month.

The event, the waggiest day in Lutterworth’s social calendar, was organised by the Lutterworth and District Round Table.

zYshOfDuDk0Om5NmTe1U

Now in its third year, Dog Fest has helped raise over £5,000 for charities in the Lutterworth area and dog charities further afield.

A spokesman for the organisers said; “Along with local charities and causes, funds have been donated to Medical Detection Dogs, a charity that helps provide medical support dogs and is helping develop dogs to provide cancer screening, along with Angel Small Paws a non-kennel based rescue centre for small dogs.

“This year the show featured some of the canine stars of Poldark - without a topless Aiden Turner - Kingsman and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs who showed off their acting skills.

“The show also featured have a go dog agility, heel work to music, and competitions including best Junior Handler and Best Sausage Catcher.

00zm-4RxTGSl7Og5YoRb

“A special cooling tent with industrial fans and paddling pools was erected to help keep dogs and owners cool on a sunny day. A bar in a red Routemaster Bus was also on hand to keep spectators hydrated.

“Lutterworth Round Table would like to thank all of those that continue to support our events and look forward to welcoming you on August 4 next year!”