Former Leicestershire Music students invited to 75th anniversary reunion

Musicians can perform together again
By Andy WalesContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Leicestershire MusicLeicestershire Music
Leicestershire Music

Leicestershire Music is searching for former students to come forward ahead of a reunion.

It was originally founded as Leicestershire County Music School by Eric Pinkett in 1948 but also known as Leicestershire Music, Leicestershire Arts, Arts in Education and Leicester-Shire Schools Music Service.

Since the more than 250,000 young musicians have worked with the service.

To celebrate its anniversary a reunion will be held on September 23 at Loughborough Schools Foundation Events & Venues.

Book online until Friday (July 8).

