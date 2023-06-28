Former Leicestershire Music students invited to 75th anniversary reunion

Leicestershire Music

Leicestershire Music is searching for former students to come forward ahead of a reunion.

It was originally founded as Leicestershire County Music School by Eric Pinkett in 1948 but also known as Leicestershire Music, Leicestershire Arts, Arts in Education and Leicester-Shire Schools Music Service.

Since the more than 250,000 young musicians have worked with the service.

To celebrate its anniversary a reunion will be held on September 23 at Loughborough Schools Foundation Events & Venues.