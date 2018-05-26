Former Harborough MP to become a Lord

The former Harborough MP Sir Edward Garnier has been nominated to sit in the House of Lords.

Sir Edward (65), who stepped down at the last election after 25 years as an MP, told the Mail he was “delighted and looking forward to playing whatever part I can”.

His actual title will not be known until it is confirmed tonight (Thursday) in a meeting with the official Garter King of Arms.

After all the formalities are complete, he should enter the House of Lords for the first time in July.

Barrister Sir Edward, a former Solictor General, said he would hope to continue his work on prison reform and vowed to stand up for Harborough and the East Midlands.

He said new Harborough MP Neil O’Brien “is doing a fantastic job, and if I can help him in ‘the other place’ I will do.”

Sir Edward was a staunch Remainer during the Europe campaign, but said by the time he took his seat in the Lords “European withdrawal will be all but dealt with”.

The House of Lords has almost 800 members, most of whom are Life Peers appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister. There are still 90 hereditary peers, elected amongst themselves.

Because many peers are not party-political, no one party has a majority. The Conservatives have the largest group of around 250 peers.