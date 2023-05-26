Flower Club of Market Harborough celebrates 60 years with flower festival in town

And to celebrate this achievement, a flower festival will be held in St Dionysius Church, open to the public from June 9-11.

As well as flower displays, there is a musical concert featuring Arioso String Quartet and Market Harborough Rock Choir at 7.30pm on June 10. Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door during the festival on the evening of June 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founded in 1963 the club has provided a focal point for anyone interested in flower arranging.

The poster for the Diamond Anniversary Flower Festival

It has held monthly meetings in various venues in the town over the years and now meets in the Jubilee Hall at The Congregational Church Centre on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm. Guests and new members are always welcome.

The club have already enjoyed a Diamond Anniversary Dinner in April and a trip to the NAFAS National Show at Gloucester Cathedral in May, where two of their members were awarded competition prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the club said: "The highlight of our year, though, is the forthcoming Diamond Anniversary Flower Festival entitled 'Past, Present and Future', which will be staged at St Dionysius Church in our town centre.

"The displays have been designed by Lynda Stamp and she has been supported and assisted by Sharon Badger. Created by our members, there will be many gorgeous floral displays for you to see and the church will be filled with colour, a feast for the eyes using contemporary and traditional styles and ideas.

"Our members have worked very hard to raise funds for the festival and we will be holding another Bric-a-Brac and plant sale on the Friday and Saturday and refreshments in Harborough Theatre on Friday, so don't miss out on more home made cakes.

"We have donated to St Dionysius Church and are supporting local charities Dementia Harborough and Macmillan Cancer Support."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival is open to the public on Friday and Saturday (June 9-10) from 10am - 5pm and Sunday (June 11) from 10am - 4pm. Entrance is free.