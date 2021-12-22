Five people injured in serious crash in Kibworth

Firefighters were battling to free a trapped casualty from a car tonight (Wednesday) after five people were injured in a serious crash in Kibworth Harcourt.

Police, firefighters and ambulances raced to Harborough Road in Kibworth Harcourt after the two-vehicle collision at about 4.40pm.

Fire crews from Market Harborough and Wigston were scrambled after they were asked by police to support officers at the scene.

Four casualties managed to get out of their vehicles themselves before firefighters turned up.

They were being treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

It’s not known how badly injured they are.