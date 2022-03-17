Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze at Magna Park near Lutterworth

Five fire crews from Lutterworth, Leicestershire and over the border in Warwickshire dashed to tackle the serious incident on the Magna Park South business site.

Flames and thick smoke and fumes tore through storage bays in the warehouse.

A special fire service command support vehicle was also sent after the alarm was raised just before 9.30pm last night.

Firefighters went into action wearing specialist breathing apparatus as the building’s sprinkler system was also triggered.