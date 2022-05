Firefighters raced to fight a blazing stack of fly-tipped rubbish near Market Harborough late on Saturday night (May 21).

Fire crews were called out to a field off Lubenham Road on the outskirts of East Farndon just after 10pm.

“A large quantity of fly-tipped waste, which included plastic netting, was on fire with crews using a hose reel jet and soil to extinguish the flames,” said Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.