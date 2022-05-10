Firefighters tackle blazing car in a Harborough district village

Firefighters raced to tackle a blazing car in a Harborough district village last night (Monday).

A fire crew from Wigston dashed to put out the blaze and make the vehicle safe in Newton Harcourt after the alarm was raised by a member of the public at about 7.48pm.

There was nobody in the car when it’s believed to have burst into flames accidentally and no-one was injured.

The incident happened on Newton Lane in the village in the north of Harborough district.

Police officers also attended the scene after they were alerted by the fire service.

“The driver was out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported,” said Leicestershire Police today.

Police closed Newton Lane to traffic for about two hours as the seriously-damaged car was recovered and drivers were diverted.