Firefighters rescue distressed horse trapped upside down in a ditch in Desborough

Firefighters have leapt into action to rescue a distressed horse trapped upside down in a ditch in Desborough.

Crews drafted in specialist equipment to save the female horse yesterday evening (Monday).

The drama happened at about 6pm on Pipewell Road in Desborough.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s animal rescue team led the tricky hour-long operation as they were backed up by firefighters from Desborough as well as local vets.

The horse escaped uninjured – and was back in her stable and happily eating again last night after her stressful ordeal.