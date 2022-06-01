Firefighters manage to stop gas cylinders catching fire after van exploded into flames in Harborough​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Firefighters raced to battle a blazing works van packed with explosive butane gas bottles in Market Harborough this morning. A fire crew from Market Harborough fire station on Fairfield Road and an appliance from Wigston dashed to tackle the burning vehicle after the alarm was raised at 9.13am.

They managed to stop the dangerous gas cylinders catching fire after the van exploded into flames feet away from local company Dorotape’s headquarters off Farndon Road in Market Harborough.

Firefighters deployed two hose reel jets and drafted in specialist ventilation equipment to keep the highly-volatile gas bottles cool.

The blaze has also caused smoke damage to the top and exterior of Dorotape’s building.

The drama blew up just after 9am today just yards from the entrance to the popular Graceland Mobile Home Park.

Police were brought in to control traffic on Farndon Road as firefighters fought the flames.

The busy route was reduced to one lane near the turn-off to Western Avenue on the Southern Estate as the dramatic incident unfolded.

Talking to us at the scene this morning, Paul Houghton, sales manager at Dorotape, said: “It’s a shock to say the least – but it could have been a lot worse.

“And no one has been hurt, so there is a lot to be said for that.”

He said a works crew were using the van at the centre of the drama to resurface a stretch of potholed road running by their industrial unit when the fire suddenly erupted.

“I was inside the building along with three of my colleagues when the blaze started.

“I looked out and there were flames shooting out of the van.

“It was spectacular but obviously very worrying at the same time,” said Mr Houghton as we stood in pools of water from the firefighters’ hoses.

“Thank goodness those gas cylinders didn’t explode – that would have been nasty.

“One of the road resurfacing workers must have called 999 to alert the fire service.

“And the fire crews were here from both Market Harborough and Wigston within minutes as we cleared the building.

“They’ve been brilliant and they did a fantastic job fighting the flames,” said Mr Houghton, who said they sell signage and print media.

“The fire quickly spread to our building as well.

“We’ve had the power off and suffered some smoke damage to the roof.

“But it would have been far worse if we hadn’t had an apex panel running along the top which has stopped the flames burning into the roof itself.

“That’s saved us from much more extensive damage.

“We’ve no idea yet how the fire started.

“But it’s clearly caused thousands of pounds of damage,” said Mr Houghton.

“The incident will have an impact on our business and we’ll suffer loss of earnings but we’ll bounce back.”

James Carpenter, the joint owner of Dorotape, said they have been in their current base off Farndon Road since 2013 but have been operating for about 30 years since the early 1990s.

“This is obviously a blow to us but it could have been a much bigger blow,” said Mr Carpenter, of Great Bowden.

“I’m just pleased and hugely relieved that no one has been injured here today.

“The firefighters did an outstanding job tackling the blaze and making sure that the gas bottles didn’t explode.

“At least it would have been fairly quiet on the business front over the next few days anyway with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coming up,” added Mr Carpenter, who said they employ about 10 staff altogether.

“We have a superb team working for us here.