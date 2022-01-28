Firefighters free trapped driver after their car veered off the road and ended up in a ditch near Desborough

Firefighters raced to free a driver trapped in their car after it veered off the road and ended up in a ditch near Desborough.

Fire crews from Desborough, Rothwell and Kettering were scrambled to attend the one-vehicle crash at 12.26pm yesterday (Thursday) on Braybrooke Road.

Firefighters had to go into a field to reach the car.

They then used boltcutters to get into the vehicle and release the driver.