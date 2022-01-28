Firefighters free trapped driver after their car veered off the road and ended up in a ditch near Desborough
Emergency crews had to go into a field to reach the car
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:59 pm
Firefighters raced to free a driver trapped in their car after it veered off the road and ended up in a ditch near Desborough.
Fire crews from Desborough, Rothwell and Kettering were scrambled to attend the one-vehicle crash at 12.26pm yesterday (Thursday) on Braybrooke Road.
Firefighters had to go into a field to reach the car.
They then used boltcutters to get into the vehicle and release the driver.
The shocked motorist was “assisted away from the car and left in the care of the ambulance service,” said Northamptonshire fire service today.