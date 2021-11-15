Firefighters free injured woman from her wrecked car after a three-vehicle crash near Harborough

Firefighters raced to free an injured woman from her wrecked car after a three-vehicle crash on the A14.

The serious collision happened on the westbound carriageway between of the busy road junction two at Kelmarsh and junction one at Welford at about 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Kettering and Guilsborough attended the incident and found that three vehicles had been involved in the collision with one woman requiring extrication by firefighters.

“Crews used hydraulic cutting gear, blocks and chocks to stabilise the vehicle and assist with the release of the casualty.

“The woman was left in the care of the ambulance service and the incident left in the hands of the police.”