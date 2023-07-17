Firefighters called to house blaze in Claybrook Magna
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Claybrook Magna which filled the property with smoke.
Engines from Lutterworth, Hinckley and Market Bosworth were called to the blaze at around 10am this morning (Monday)
Neighbours reported smoke from the upstairs bedroom and it was incorrectly believed people were inside the house.
Damage was caused downstairs after a tv caught fire in the lounge with ‘severe smoke’ filling the property. It was confirmed the house was empty.
Crews left the scene at around 1pm.