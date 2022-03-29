Firefighters called out to two fires in the Harborough area

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blazing farm vehicle in a village near Market Harborough.

A crew from Rothwell fire station deployed two breathing apparatus kits and two hose reel jets after racing to the incident on Welford Road, Sibbertoft.

The blaze broke out just before 12 midday last Friday (March 25).

Firefighters dealt with a farm vehicle on fire in Sibbertoft and pile of rubbish set on fire near a popular children’s playground in Desborough

The fire is believed to have been started by a mechanical fault and no one is thought to have been injured.

In a separate incident on the same night, arsonists torched a pile of rubbish by a popular children’s playground in Desborough.

The offenders set fire to the waste in the play area in the park on Rushton Road, Desborough.

Firefighters from Rothwell fire station used buckets of water to put out the blaze.

The fire was deliberately started at about 9.26pm last Friday night (March 25).

“Every arson puts others in danger,” warned Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service today.