Firefighters battling blaze involving a works van with explosive butane gas cylinders in Harborough

Firefighters are battling a blaze involving a works van with explosive butane gas cylinders in Market Harborough this morning.

A fire crew from Market Harborough fire station on Fairfield Road and an appliance from Wigston dashed to the scene after the alarm was raised at 9.13am today.

The van caught fire near Graceland Mobile Home Park on Farndon Road, Market Harborough.

The fire is thought to have spread to the external panel of a single-storey building at the site.