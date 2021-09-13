Firefighters at a fete in a village near Harborough suddenly called into action at nearby house fire

Firefighters attending a fete in a village near Market Harborough yesterday (Sunday) suddenly dashed into action after fire broke out at a house.

The Desborough-based crew were flying the flag at the fair in Braybrooke as part of their work in the community when they got the 999 call at 3.45pm.

The firefighters raced to the blaze in the conservatory of a house in nearby Green Lane within minutes before quickly putting out the flames.

The fire - sparked by a faulty battery charger – badly damaged the conservatory but no-one was injured in the drama.

Firefighters have praised the quick-thinking house owner for shutting doors to stop the fire and smoke spreading throughout their entire property.